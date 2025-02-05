Police and crime commissioner coming to Leighton Buzzard this month to discuss rural crime
PCC John Tizard will be joined by the National Farmers Union (NFU) and members of the Beds Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) for a meeting at Mead Open Farm on Wednesday, February 26, from 6pm to 8pm.
The Leighton-Linslade community, farmers, and rural business owners are invited to attend and raise any issues.
Click here to book your place.
A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman added: "The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner is offering a CESAR Scheme discount to Bedfordshire farmers to help protect all of their agricultural machinery.
"The scheme allows police to easily identify farm vehicles and machinery and is a known deterrent against criminality on farms including horse boxes and trailers."
Farmers can get 50 per cent off security systems for their equipment.
Email [email protected] for more information.