The PCC John Tizard.

Don't miss your chance to discuss rural crime concerns as the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Comissioner (PCC) comes to Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCC John Tizard will be joined by the National Farmers Union (NFU) and members of the Beds Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) for a meeting at Mead Open Farm on Wednesday, February 26, from 6pm to 8pm.

The Leighton-Linslade community, farmers, and rural business owners are invited to attend and raise any issues.

Click here to book your place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman added: "The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner is offering a CESAR Scheme discount to Bedfordshire farmers to help protect all of their agricultural machinery.

"The scheme allows police to easily identify farm vehicles and machinery and is a known deterrent against criminality on farms including horse boxes and trailers."

Farmers can get 50 per cent off security systems for their equipment.

Email [email protected] for more information.