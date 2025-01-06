Police hunting stolen horse trailer last seen in Bedfordshire

By Jo Robinson
Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:21 GMT
The stolen horse box. Image: Bedfordshire Police.The stolen horse box. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
Police are tracking down a stolen trailer which may have been sold in Bedfordshire.

The horse box was taken late on November 29 and was last seen heading Northbound on the A6 at Clophill at 12.17am.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information – or dash cam footage – to get in touch.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We are hoping this post will reach anyone who may have innocently purchased this trailer sometime in the past five weeks.

"It is a Cheval Liberte and is capable of towing three horses, which is quite a unique factor."

Please call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 40/66338/24.

