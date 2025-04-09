Police seize van in Leighton Buzzard as driver caught using foreign licence
The community policing team spotted the vehicle in Leighton Road and seized it under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.
The driver was reported to the courts who will be handling the matter.
A PCSO from Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "The driver had been in the UK for over a year but was still using a foreign licence without the correct UK documentation to enable him to drive.
"Remember, if you’re driving in the UK, make sure you have the correct licence and are properly insured – oh, and also wear your seatbelt so my attention isn’t drawn to you.
"It’s not just about the law – it’s about keeping everyone safe."