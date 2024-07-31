Police shut down unauthorised ‘traveller’ encampment next to football pitches in Wing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors claim ‘travellers’ looked to set up camp by football pitches in Wing before being evicted by the police yesterday (30 July).

Thames Valley Police kicked out a group that was attempting to camp at Wing Recreation Ground.

A police force spokesperson said it was an unauthorised encampment, which is defined by the authorities as a situation where a group of people bring vehicles on land without the landowner or occupier's consent with the intention of residing.

Police officers and local councillors were made aware of around six caravans that were spotted on the fields.

Pictures from the football pitches in Wing yesterday

It has been claimed, by sources who attended the site yesterday afternoon, that the group used bolt-cutters to get their vehicles into the recreation site.

Local councillor Diana Blamires said: “Wing Police weren’t on duty. A team from Waddesdon came quickly though. Parish councillors and unitary Councillors were on the scene. A Buckinghamshire Council enforcement officer was present.

“A notice was served on the travellers. They complied and had left by 7pm the same day. All the authorities worked together swiftly, efficiently and cohesively.

“The travellers were asked to leave after it was pointed out there had been criminal damage and it was Parish Council land.”

A football match was scheduled to take place at the ground that evening

Many residents in Wing took to social media to praise the council and police officers for quickly attending the scene and removing the occupants.

Wing Parish Councillor Lin Gilbert also confirmed that travellers who turned up at the site and were served eviction notices by police officers.

She claimed that residents were asked to keep their dogs on leashes due to concerns regarding the ‘aggressive’ dogs running around the area.

Witnesses said a large police presence was seen in the area, but the caravans had left in time for an evening football game that was planned to take place on the parish council owned pitches.

A police crime reference number of 794 was passed on from Thames Valley Police to Wing Parish Council which asked residents who witnessed anything resembling criminal damage yesterday to report it.