Police warning after woman spotted in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade asking vulnerable people for money
Police say they have received five reports of a woman knocking on doors in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade claiming her car has broken down, before asking to use the phone or borrow cash.
She has been described as white, in her mid 20s, with long mid-brown hair. She was wearing shorts and had a tattoo on her right leg.
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team warned: “Please let your elderly relatives know to take extra care and not open the door or give any money to strangers.”
Chief Inspector for Community Policing in Central Beds Jim Goldsmith said: “We take doorstep crime very seriously and are thoroughly investigating the reports made. I would urge people to report any similar issues so that we can take action and prevent vulnerable people from falling victim to fraud and distraction burglary. Don’t be afraid to ask questions about unexpected visitors to your door – genuine callers won’t mind. Always remember, if in doubt, keep them out.”
You can visit the website for advice about burglaries and door-to-door fraud.
If you see anything suspicious you can contact police online or call 101 quoting incident 269 of 9 June.