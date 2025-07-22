Robbers believed to be as young as 8 attack supermarket staff in Leighton Buzzard
A supermarket worker was attacked when he tried to stop a group of boys – believed to be as young as eight – from stealing.
The four boys, who police believe to be aged between eight and 16, stole from the shelves of the Co-Op store on Stanbridge Road in Leighton Buzzard.
And when a staff member tried to intervene, they were hit and kicked.
The incident happened at around 8pm on Thursday, July 17.
Anyone with information should contact Bedfordshire Police through their website or by calling 101 and referencing 40/41133/25.