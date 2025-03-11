Shoplifter caught stealing £300 worth of goods in Leighton Buzzard - and has car seized by police

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A woman will appear in court after she shoplifted £300 worth of goods from Leighton Buzzard's Superdrug – and had her car seized.

After spotting her stealing numerous items of washing products, including detergent, shop staff alerted Central Bedfordshire Council's CCTV control room.

The team tracked her through the High Street and into Poundland – whilst alerting a PCSO.

Central Bedfordshire Council said: "As she left Poundland and got into a vehicle behind the multi storey car park, we directed the PCSO to her location.

"The vehicle was stopped, all stolen goods were recovered, and it turned out the car had no insurance – so it was seized."

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team added: "It’s not very often that shoplifters attend Leighton Buzzard, leave empty handed with a letter to attend court for theft and then have to catch the bus home as we seized their vehicle for no insurance."

The items of washing products were returned to Superdrug.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: "The suspect was summonsed to court – that means not arrested and put into police custody – but that she will have to appear at court to be prosecuted."