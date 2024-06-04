'Speed kills' warn police after covert checks on Leighton Buzzard's Hockliffe Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Speed kills’ is the stark warning issued by Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.

Officers carried out covert checks in Hockliffe Road on Saturday (June 1) and had to speak to a number of drivers who were travelling in excess of the 30mph limit.

The community team said: "Please obey the limits of the road - be that temporary or permanent - they’re there for a reason. Everyone has a family to get home to at the end of the day, and we don’t want to be knocking on anymore doors to let loved ones know that their relative isn’t coming home. You really will save lives."

The officers spoke to the drivers, who were travelling "just slightly in excess of what they should be," and educated them about the dangers.

Bedfordshire Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

Meanwhile, those who were tipping off the speeding drivers - and alerting them to the police checks - aren’t getting away with it.

The team added: “What some of you may not have seen was our unmarked vehicles and officers, out and about travelling that same stretch of road making a note of those vehicles who were ‘flashing’ their headlamps at other road users, signalling for them to slow down, and obstructing us in our work. Those that we spoke to were dealt with accordingly, and for those we didn’t catch up with, the paperwork is in the post for you!”

If speeding is an issue in your area, please get in touch with Bedfordshire Police online or by emailing [email protected]

