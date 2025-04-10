Suspended sentence for Leighton Buzzard men after assault victim seriously injured
Vincent Timbrell, aged 20, of Soulbury Road, and Levi Thomas, aged 19, of Finch Crescent, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, April 9.
Timbrell received a 20 month prison sentence (suspended for 24 months) for wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
He also received a three month prison sentence (suspended for 24 months) – and to run concurrently – for inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Timbrell was given 30 rehabilitative activity days, an electronic curfew of six months, and 300 hours of unpaid work. He will also have to pay £500 in costs and £1,000 in compensation.
Thomas received a six month prison sentence (suspended for 18 months) for affray.
He was given 12 rehabilitative activity days, a three month electronic curfew, and 200 hours of unpaid work. He will pay £500 in costs.
Timbrell and Thomas initially appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on October 1 charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the incident in Linslade’s Corbet Square in September last year.