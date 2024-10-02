Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Two teenagers have been charged after a man was assaulted in Linslade and left with serious injuries.

Vincent Timbrell, 19, of Soulbury Road, Leighton Buzzard and Levi Thomas, 19, of Finch Crescent, Leighton Buzzard appeared at Luton Magistrates Court yesterday (October 1) charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the incident in Linslade.

The victim was assaulted just before 8pm in Corbet Square on Saturday (September 28) and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Timbrell and Thomas were bailed ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court in November.