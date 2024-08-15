Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Council taxpayers in Bedfordshire are facing higher costs than ever to fund local policing, new figures show.

The Police Federation of England and Wales said it was disappointing to see police and crime commissioners "choose to take more money from local residents" when "the cost of living is still biting hard on many".

Home Office figures show council taxpayers will have to shell out £62 million to fund Bedfordshire Police in 2024-25 – a real-terms rise of 6% from the £58 million paid the year before.

This is equivalent to 39 per cent of the whole funding for policing in Bedfordshire and the highest figure since local records began in 2015-16.

Police officer. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard said: “I’m acutely aware of the impact of cost of living on residents and am committed to helping ensure a fairer police service for all our communities. I am equally aware that 14 years of Conservative government left police services across the country seriously underfunded.”

In total, Bedfordshire Police will receive £157 million – up from £145 million in 2023-24. The Government will supply the additional £95 million.

Mr Tizard continued: “My predecessor PCC raised the council tax to try to stem some of the shortfall in government funding for our police. But even now the Bedfordshire Police Service budget is insufficient to address all the serious crime challenges we face in this county.

“I am in dialogue with the new Labour government but, given the economic damage they inherited, ministers face some serious challenges given the competing demands to repair the damage to public services, not just policing, which the Conservatives created.

“I am committed to ensuring that, whatever finance Bedfordshire Police Service has, it must always secure value for money, be efficient and effective. I wish to invest in technology and other systems to improve productivity and prevention. Tight budgets should never be an excuse for poor service. This means that we will have to take some very difficult decisions but I will always put the safety of the people of Bedfordshire when considering budgets and tax levels.

He added: "I will also be exploring how we can collaborate more effectively with other police services and in partnership with our local public sector partners to make our combined budgets have maximum impact."

Across England and Wales, the funding for all police forces has risen in real terms from £15.6 billion in 2023-24 to £16.6 billion for the 2024-25 financial year.

A third of that, or around £5.7 billion, will be funded through council tax – up from £5.3 billion the year before.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "It is this government's mission to take back our streets and have committed to delivering 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and community support officers, tackle anti-social behaviour and introduce tougher powers to tackle repeat offending.

"Funding beyond 24-25 will be confirmed in the upcoming multi-year Spending Review. However, this government remains committed to ensuring that the police have the resources they need to tackle crime effectively."