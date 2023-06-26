News you can trust since 1861
Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder of Leighton Buzzard man

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST

A teenager has been arrested following the murder of a man from Leighton Buzzard.

The 19-year-old man from Luton was arrested yesterday (June 25) in connection to the death of 37-year-old Dean Fountaine.

The suspect remains in police custody for questioning.

The victim was stabbed last week
Police began a murder investigation after officers were called to Ashton Road, Luton on June 19 following reports of a stabbing.

Mr Fountaine, from Leighton Buzzard, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead the next morning (June 20).

Two other people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection to the investigation and were released on bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a significant point in our investigation, and I want to thank everyone for their hard work in getting to this point.

“This was unacceptable violence, and we are determined to bring those involved to justice, as well as supporting Dean’s family at such a difficult time.

Anyone with any information can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or via beds.police.uk/ro/report quoting Operation Brakespear.