Thames Valley force calls on residents to have their say on police restructure

Police are calling on Thames Valley residents to support the force’s restructuring plans.

Thames Valley Police is reviewing the structure of its local policing areas to ensure it is set up in the best possible way to meet current and future challenges.

The review was last undertaken in 2010. And, now in 2023, the force is facing a rise in digital crime and increasingly harmful and complex offences, such as child sexual exploitation and county drugs lines.

Police are asking residents for their views on two local policing models being considered. One is to continue with the existing Local Policing Area (LPA) model, with enhancements where possible, and the other is to change to a five-area command model. The five areas would be Oxfordshire, Berkshire West, Berkshire East, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “This review is about addressing changes in policing and in society so that our force is structured for the future - for our people, our partners and the public we serve. Any changes in structure will allow further investment into frontline services including domestic abuse, serious crime investigation and neighbourhood policing.

“We’re keen to find out what people across our area think of our proposals. Feedback from our communities will help inform us as we seek to make a decision on a final option this summer.”