Thames Valley Police get behind launch of National Seatbelt Campaign

It has been compulsory for drivers to wear a seatbelt since 1983, and since 1991 for passengers.

It could be the difference between sustaining minor injuries in a collision or serious, potentially fatal, injuries.

Officers will be carrying out education and enforcement activity throughout this week of action.

Thames Valley Police are backing new National Seatbelt Campaign

Road Safety Sergeant, Dave Hazlett, said: “Wearing a seatbelt is the law, it’s not a choice, and it saves lives.

“Our Roads Policing officers have seen first-hand the devastating consequences that can result from not wearing a seatbelt.

“Research has shown many collisions happen at a low speed, within a few miles of home and that if you are involved in a collision and are not wearing a seatbelt, you could hit the windscreen at a force of 30 to 60 times your body weight.