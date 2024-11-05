Victim robbed by three men in balaclavas on Leighton-Linslade canal towpath

Leighton-Linslade canal. Image: Google.

A man was robbed on Leighton-Linslade's canal towpath by three men in balaclavas.

The victim was forced to hand over his expensive coat whilst walking with his partner along the towpath near Leighton Road at around 9pm on Sunday (October 27).

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "The couple were approached by three white men on pushbikes, aged around 20, all wearing balaclavas. They threatened the man and made him hand over his coat before making off along the towpath."

Anyone with information is asked to report it the the police online, quoting reference 40/59817/24.