Bin 'deliberately' set on fire in Leighton Buzzard children's playground
A bin was "deliberately" set on fire at a children's playground in Leighton Buzzard.
Firefighters were called to Jakeman Edge at 6.47pm on Friday (October 4) to douse the flames.
Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the burning bin.
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: "There was no evidence to suggest how the fire was started, but it is unusual for a bin to catch fire on its own so this was classed as deliberate based on its location."
