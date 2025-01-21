Car deliberately set on fire in Leighton Buzzard
Firefighters doused flames from a burning car in Stanbridge Road, Leighton Buzzard.
The vehicle had been set alight on Monday night (January 20) and a crew from Duncombe Drive were called at 11.05pm.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. The cause of the fire was deliberate."
