Crews called to house fire in Linslade last night

Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters were called to a property in Linslade yesterday evening (December 17).

Crews arrived at Church Road at 10.24pm to extinguish a house fire.

The cause was deemed to be accidental.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

"While responding to the incident, the road may have been closed temporarily to allow safe access for emergency vehicles and personnel."