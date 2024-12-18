Crews called to house fire in Linslade last night
Firefighters were called to a property in Linslade yesterday evening (December 17).
Crews arrived at Church Road at 10.24pm to extinguish a house fire.
The cause was deemed to be accidental.
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
"While responding to the incident, the road may have been closed temporarily to allow safe access for emergency vehicles and personnel."
