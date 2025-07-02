Disposable barbecues cause fire in Leighton Buzzard street

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:12 BST
Sausages of various sizes are fried on the coals of a disposable grillplaceholder image
Sausages of various sizes are fried on the coals of a disposable grill
A fire in a Leighton Buzzard street was started by two disposable barbecues, the Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Firefighters from the town were called to Doggett Street at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, July 1 – using a hose jet to put the fire out.

The service warns people to avoid using disposable barbecues that are low to the ground – as they can easily cause dry grassy areas to catch fire.

