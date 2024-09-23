Flood alert issued for Leighton Buzzard's River Ouzel and Clipstone Brook as Central Beds under Amber warning

The affected area near the River Ouzel. Image: Google Maps.

A flood alert has been issued for Leighton Buzzard's River Ouzel and Clipstone Brook as Central Bedfordshire is under an amber weather warning.

The Ouzel's levels remain high and flooding is expected over the next few hours and into this evening (September 23).

Areas most at risk near the River Ouzel are: Globe Lane, Leighton Buzzard, Stapleford Mill, Soulbury, Bragenham Side, Stoke Hammond, and Mill Lane, Great Brickhill.

The level of Clipstone Brook us beginning to drop, but will remain "responsive to further rainfall". Flooding is expected over the next few hours and into this evening.

Areas most at risk near Clipstone Brook are: Hydrus Drive, Phoenix Close, Columba Drive, Willow Bank Walk, Omega Court, Nebular Court, Brookside Walk, Brook Street, Capshill Avenue, Waterdell, Woodman Close, Stepping Stone Place, Linwood Grove, Billington Road and Lindler Court.

There is also a flood warning for "low lying areas" close to Clipstone Brook: Aries Court, North Star Drive, Carina Drive, Hockcliffe Road, Capshill Avenue, Waterdell, South Street, Lovent Drive, Steppingstone Place, Billington Road and Grovebury Road.

Meanwhile, Central Bedfordshire Council has confirmed that South Street and Hockliffe Road are closed.

The government website states: "Further rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours which will keep river levels high and could also lead to some surface water problems.

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. Our workforce are out checking flood defences and clearing weed screens."

The Met Office has also issued an Amber warning for Central Bedfordshire.

This could mean that: spray and flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures; homes and businesses may be flooded, causing damage to some buildings; delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely; some communities will be cut off by flooded roads; power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely.

The Met Office states: "An area of heavy rain is expected to affect central and southern England during Monday, becoming slow-moving somewhere across the warning area for several hours. It will then weaken and move away eastwards later Monday evening and overnight.

"Not all counties within the [East Midlands] warning area will be equally affected, but it seems likely that some areas will see 60-80 mm and a few places may receive 120mm or more. Travel disruption and some flooding is likely.

"Lightning may be an additional hazard in places. As well as this Amber warning, a Yellow warning for heavy rain is valid until the end of Monday."

People are advised to keep themselves and others safe and to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions.

The Met Office adds: "If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously.

"It is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep-water call 999, and wait for help.

"Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “Some schools may be affected by flooding. If a school is closed, they will update our school closure system: Central Bedfordshire: SOS | School Closure List. Schools are contacting parents and carers through their usual channels to update if a school is closed.

"We are monitoring the weather and are in consultation with school transport operators. Conditions may worsen, and we will update the council website and provide schools with any further information regarding school transport.

"Further road closures may be needed. We ask people to ensure they follow instructions on any road signs.”

Email [email protected] if you have been impacted by the flooding, or click here to submit your pictures and videos.