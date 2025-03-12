Linslade's Stoke Road reopen after urgent repair works on 'dangerous tree'

By Jo Robinson
Published 12th Mar 2025, 16:05 BST
Linslade's Stoke Road is now open after urgent repair works were carried out on a “dangerous tree".

An emergency closure was put in place this morning (March 12) due to concerns for public safety.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has now confirmed that Stoke Road has been reopened.

CBC stated this morning: “We have closed the road so that urgent repair works can be undertaken on a dangerous tree.”

The LBO has contacted Forest Wood Services – who carried out the work – to find out more information about the tree.

