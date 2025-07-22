M1 northbound closed between Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes after serious collision

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 16:29 BST
The M1 northbound is currently closed
The M1 is closed northbound between J11A Leighton Buzzard and J13 Milton Keynes after a serious collision.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

The air ambulance also attended, which lead to the southbound carriageway briefly being blocked.

There are currently delays of around 45 minutes.

Diversion Route:

Exit the M1 at J11A and take the A5 headed westbound

Continue for approx. 3 miles to the second roundabout.

Take the 3rd exit to continue on the A5 Watling Street heading northbound.

Continue for approx. 10 miles to the A5/A4146 junction near Caldecotte.

Join the A4146 and continue for approx. 2.5 miles to the 4th roundabout.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A421 eastbound

Continue for approx. 4 miles to rejoin the M1 at J13

