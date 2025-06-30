Picture captures moment lorry crashes into overhead cables in Leighton Buzzard
Three homes were left without power following damage to an overhead cable.
UK Power Networks engineers are working on Shenley Hill Road in Leighton Buzzard to fix the power cut.
It’s not known as this stage if the lorry caused the damage.
UK Power Networks has been approached for a further details.
