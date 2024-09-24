Red flood warnings remain for River Ouzel and Clipstone Brook in Leighton Buzzard

Emergency alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).

A red flood warning remains in place for Leighton Buzzard, although water levels on the River Ouzel and Clipstone Brook are "starting to fall".

However, the water level "remains high" for both, and flooding is still expected today. Further light rainfall is anticipated over the next 12 hours, which will keep levels high.

Areas most at risk near the River Ouzel are: are Globe Lane, Linslade, Stapleford Mill, Soulbury, Bragenham Side, Stoke Hammond, Mill Lane, Great Brickhill.

Areas most at risk near Clipstone Brook are: Aries Court, North Star Drive, Carina Drive, Hockliffe Road, Capshill Avenue, Waterdell, South Street, Lovent Drive, Steppingstone Place, Billington Road and Grovebury Road.

Areas most at risk in "the wider area" near Clipstone Brook are: Hydrus Drive, Phoenix Close, Columba Drive, Willow Bank Walk, Omega Court, Nebular Court, Brookside Walk, Brook Street, Capshill Avenue, Waterdell, Woodman Close, Stepping Stone Place, Linwood Grove, Billington Road, and Lindler Court.

The government website states: "Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation."