Two fire crews called to burning kitchen in Linslade
Firefighters doused a burning kitchen at a flat in Linslade on Monday evening (March 3).
Two crews from Leighton Buzzard were called to a property in Ivester Court at 9.14pm.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel to extinguish the fire and high-pressure fans to clear the smoke.
"A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots.”
