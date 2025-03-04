Two fire crews called to burning kitchen in Linslade

By Jo Robinson
Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:52 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters doused a burning kitchen at a flat in Linslade on Monday evening (March 3).

Two crews from Leighton Buzzard were called to a property in Ivester Court at 9.14pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel to extinguish the fire and high-pressure fans to clear the smoke.

"A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots.”

