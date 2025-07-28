Two people arrested over stabbing in Leighton Buzzard town centre

By Olga Norford
Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 16:44 BST
Two peole have been arrested following a stabbing in Leighton Buzzard over the weekend.

The victim was admitted to hospital with serious injuries following the incident in the town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There was a police presence with officers at the scene in Hockliffe Street and Lake Street yesterday (July 27) where the incident happened.

Police say they were called at around 1.50am on Sunday to reports of a stabbing in Lake Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 47. You can also give information at https://orlo.uk/H5qZg

