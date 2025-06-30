Warning after fire spreads to six acres of grass near A5 in Hockcliffe

Beds Fire & Rescue

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in Hockliffe today (Monday, June 30) and have issued a warning to the public during the hot weather.

Four crews were called to a grass fire on the A5 at 2.15pm.

The fire had spread around six acres of grass and undergrowth. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus as they put the fire out.

The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are urging the public to avoid using flammable substances such as weed killers during this period of extremely hot and dry weather, as conditions mean fires can start easily and spread rapidly.”