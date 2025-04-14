Government and MP criticised for 'lack of action' on Leighton Buzzard flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard's Lib Dems have "condemned" the Labour government – claiming it has not done enough to protect people's homes from flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town suffered three devastating incidents during 2024, with many residents still unable to return to their homes months on.

The clean-up operation cost Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) over £1million – and the Lib Dems are calling on the government to provide more more funding for flood defences – and ones for people's own homes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) says the 'River Ouzel Flood Risk Modelling’ scheme is due to receive £100,000 (indicative government investment) to defend its surrounding areas against extreme weather.

Flooding in Waterdell, Leighton Buzzard, in September 2024. Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

Leighton Buzzard's Labour MP, Alex Mayer, says she will be "making the case for the specific needs of our area to be heard".

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Emma Holland-Lindsay (Leighton Linslade South), claimed: “Leighton Buzzard has yet again been completely ignored by the government despite the dreadful impacts of last year’s flooding.

"Not a single penny has been provided by government – either for the huge clean up and recovery operation led by CBC, or for proper flood defences to prevent this happening again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now months on residents still have no information about funding for defences to protect their homes for the future."

Flooding in Waterdell, Leighton Buzzard, in September 2024. Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

However, the LBO contacted DEFRA, which confirmed that the River Ouzel was included in funding for its flood and coastal erosion risk management scheme (April 2025 – March 2026).

The 'River Ouzel Flood Risk Modelling’ scheme is due to receive around £100,000 to defend its surrounding areas against flooding – although the document does not provide in depth details of the work – or confirm how much money the Leighton Buzzard area will receive.

The 'parliamentary constituency' listed for the scheme is Huntingdon, while the 'ceremonial county – project location' is Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Councillor Holland-Lindsay claimed: "It is very unclear if this would help Leighton Buzzard – I note that the constituency location for this funding is Huntingdon, which is a considerable distance away from Leighton Buzzard. It is very unclear what benefit this will have to our town.

Flooding in Waterdell, Leighton Buzzard, in September 2024. Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

“The people of Leighton Buzzard who had their homes flooded are well aware of where the water is coming from. While river flood risk modelling might be a useful tool, it's not going to protect a single home in the short-term.

"We know our homes and communities are at risk of serious flooding, what we need is action to protect them.”

The government and Environment Agency recently announced that over 1,000 flood schemes will be built or repaired to "protect thousands of homes and businesses from the dangers of flooding"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floods Minister Emma Hardy explained: "The role of government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record.

Flooding in Waterdell, Leighton Buzzard, in September 2024. Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

"Through our Plan for Change, this government will deliver a decade of national renewal and economic growth. As part of that we are investing a record £2.65 billion to build and repair over 1,000 flood defences across the country."

However, Councillor Holland-Lindsay claimed that what Leighton Buzzard residents also need is funding for flood defences in their own homes – as fears grow that the extreme weather will happen again come this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling on the government and Alex Mayer MP to do more, Councillor Holland-Lindsay claimed: "Residents feel desperately let down by the lack of action from this government, which seems completely out of touch with the scale of the problem we are facing in our town.

"We need our Labour MP to stand up for Leighton Buzzard and get her government to provide the funding we need to protect our residents in the future.”

Ms Mayer told the LBO: “Local communities are increasingly feeling the impact of extreme weather – September was the wettest calendar month on record in Bedfordshire.

Flooding in Waterdell, Leighton Buzzard, in September 2024. Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

"I welcome the action this Labour government is already taking. Anglian is investing in a new storm tank at the Leighton Linslade Water Recycling Centre to help reduce storm overflow spills, as part of a major £1 billion programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To further support climate-resilient communities, the Woods and Trees All-Party Group, which I chair, will continue to explore ways to strengthen local environments by prioritising nature-based solutions such as getting more saplings in the ground. I am also working with colleagues on proposals for ministers. With the government’s review of the flood funding formula approaching, I will be making the case for the specific needs of our area to be heard.

“On funding in much-needed flood defence maintenance, effective investment depends on having specific ready-to-go projects underpinned by robust business cases.

"I’ve made clear to the Environment Agency that this means working closely with the council and coming to ministers with proposals with strong evidence – only then can we further shore up our ageing flood defences.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Last September was Bedfordshire’s wettest month since records began in 1836, and we understand the devastation flooding can cause. To help protect the Leighton Buzzard area, we carry out regular maintenance of the River Ouzel. Making sure rivers flow correctly is crucial work that is often overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Specialist officers met residents in February to hear their concerns about flooding. What they told us will form part of existing work to look at how best to help protect the town.

“The public can check their flood-risk on www.gov.uk/flood or at Floodline on 0345 988 1188. You can register for free flood alerts and warnings, and get useful advice on things like moving valuables upstairs in a flood, or having a bag ready for medicines or important documents.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.