Storm Henk report 'doesn't provide solutions' for Leighton Buzzard and misses key areas of concern, it's claimed

The cover of the Storm Henk Flood Investigation Report, and right, CBC leader Cllr Adam Zerny.

The long-awaited Storm Henk report shows the "huge scale" of flooding in Leighton Buzzard, but "doesn't provide any solutions or answers" and misses key areas of concern, it has been claimed.

The document, produced by Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), concludes that "the primary factor" which caused the flooding was the above average rainfall over the four months preceding January 2024 – combined with "an intense rainfall period" from Storm Henk.

It details the impact of the flooding, the response from CBC and other agencies – and current recommendations, including ones for the Leighton Buzzard area (pages 46-7).

Councillors have argued that progress is still not quick enough – and that more outreach opportunities are needed.

But Councillor Adam Zerny, leader of CBC, says that "a great deal of work" has already happened and that it will continue to ensure that continue to ensure that flood risk management "remains a priority".

Although another report will be published for the autumn 2024 flooding, Central Bedfordshire Councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay (Leighton Linslade South, Lib Dem) claimed: "The Storm Henk report shows so clearly the huge scale of the challenge we face in Leighton Buzzard.

"So many of the residents I spoke to in January [2024] who were deeply worried and felt helpless when water narrowly avoided their homes, were flooded in September. I'm conscious that for these residents things moved on dramatically worse.

"The report doesn't provide any answers for people concerned about the future safety of their homes.

"There's actions in there but no solutions – and I don't have a lot of confidence that there are going to be any solutions coming soon."

Meanwhile, Central Bedfordshire Councillor Victoria Harvey (Leighton Linslade West, Non-Aligned Independent) claimed: "Overall, progress is being made, but it's very, very slow.

"When residents came to the Partnership Meeting in December, they said that they were unhappy with the emergency response to the floodings, as it did not seem to be coordinated and no one seemed to know about a town council Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

"It needs strong leadership and coordination from the town council, so if it exists – which I am not sure it does – then it needs to be publicised and made much clearer."

Councillor Harvey also claimed that there are other key areas of concern which were not mentioned in the Storm Henk report, including:

> The problems around the Tiddenfoot area (excess water/ maps of drains “need clarifying”) and risk of flooding in Camberton Road (surface water drainage backing up into the sewer system).

> The "huge amount" of water coming into Clipstone Brook from outflows (surface water pipes).

But the councillors did mention positives, including that it was good to see "the number of agencies working together", and that improvement work at Astral Park (page 47 of the Storm Henk report) has already taken place.

However, Councillor Harvey said: "The town council and CBC need to be more proactive. They can't just let other agenices do the work."

Councillor Holland-Lindsay added: "CBC needs to be saying to Anglian Water: ‘can the sewers cope?’ We need an urgent conversation."

Both councillors questioned why there hadn't been more outreach events, such as stalls at the town's market.

Councillor Adam Zerny, leader of CBC, said: “I know how devastating flooding can be, that’s why it’s more important than ever that all organisations with responsibilities for managing flood risk work together.

"I have called two flooding summits over the last year so we can work with the Environment Agency, Internal Drainage Board, Anglian Water and a host of other agencies, to ensure everything possible is done to reduce the impact of flooding.

“The recently published report into the flooding in January 2024, plus the feedback from the public engagement event in Leighton Buzzard last month provide useful information and evidence to inform actions.

"However, we haven’t waited for the report, a great deal of work has already happened – the council has cleared roadside drains and provided support for Community Emergency Response Teams.

"Water companies have inspected and maintained their sewer networks and the Internal Drainage Board and Environment Agency have been clearing and maintaining watercourses.

“We will continue to work with all the other bodies to ensure flood risk management remains a priority and we help homeowners to understand how to protect their properties.”

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Flooding is a complex issue and requires a multi-agency response from several organisations. It's important that we continue to work together by sharing information to improve the resilience against extreme flooding events such as Storm Henk."

"In response to the flooding of last winter (2023/2024), eleven multi-agency working groups were established by Anglian Water in the worst affected areas of the region, bringing together the different agencies with responsibility for flooding and water management. These groups have driven collaborative action to enhance preparedness, response and recovery of flooding and loss of facilities following prolonged wet weather periods."

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: “Under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004, CBC as the principal authority has the legal responsibility to plan and respond to emergencies should they happen. The town council along with other organisations and volunteers is part of a CBC created WhatsApp Group network. Its purpose to mobilise local resources as and when CBC declare an emergency. The town council will support by offering up its facilities such as buildings and vehicles if required. Decision making on directing what resources are needed is the responsibility of CBC.

“The current Community Emergency Plan is in the process of being updated jointly by the town council and CBC. The purpose of the plan is simply to list the resources available, including people and facilities, in the event of any community emergency. Specific action relating to flooding or power outage for example will be the remit of the lead responsible authority.

“In terms of making town council facilities available for outreach events, the town council has, when required, supported statutory authorities such as the Environment Agency, water authority, power authority and CBC by making its halls available for meetings. Should statutory providers wish to undertake further outreach activities, the use of a market stall on the twice weekly market is always available as a further option. Attendance by the statutory authorities is a matter over which the town council has no control.

“The town council will do whatever it can in support of the local community during an emergency. How and where its resources are best employed is a matter for the lead disaster authority to decide at the time.

"We have a CERT which was adopted in January 2020. This is in the process of being updated.”

The LBO has also contacted the Environment Agency and Internal Drainage Board for a comment.