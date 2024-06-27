Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An “intoxicated male” was rescued by firefighters after he fell into the Grand Union Canal in Leighton Buzzard.

Crews from Duncombe Drive, Dunstable and Bedford were called to a "rescue from water" in Vimy Road at 8.44pm on Tuesday (June 25).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters using water rescue equipment waded into water to rescue an intoxicated male.”

