Firefighters rescue 'intoxicated male' from canal in Leighton Buzzard
An “intoxicated male” was rescued by firefighters after he fell into the Grand Union Canal in Leighton Buzzard.
Crews from Duncombe Drive, Dunstable and Bedford were called to a "rescue from water" in Vimy Road at 8.44pm on Tuesday (June 25).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters using water rescue equipment waded into water to rescue an intoxicated male.”
The East of England Ambulance Service took the man to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care.
