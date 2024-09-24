Leighton Buzzard-based fighter to make first defence of OKTAGON flyweight title against Beno Adamia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam Creasey will defend his OKTAGON flyweight title against Beno Adamia in Bratislava on November 9, having previously defeated Aaron Aby in Birmingham and became the first English champion in OKTAGON history.

The Leighton Buzzard-based fighter defeated Aaron Aby over five rounds when they met in Birmingham back in April, becoming the first English champion in the organisation’s history.

Creasey, who fights out of Elite Training Centre in Leighton Buzzard, will take on Adamia in the Slovakian capital and certainly has his hands full.

Sam Creasey defends his OKTAGON flyweight title against Beno Adamia in Bratislava on November 9

The 28-year-old has won his first two fights under the OKTAGON banner and is the training partner of former featherweight champion Mate Sanikidze.

Prior to joining Europe’s elite MMA promotion, Adamia suffered a hand injury during a bare knuckle boxing event in his home city of Tbilisi in Georgia.

While Creasey will certainly know he is in a fight, the Brit will be feeling more than confident of defending his 125-lbs strap after a dominant display against former foe Aby to clinch the vacant title.

‘Urai’ sealed the victory with a complete mixed martial arts performance on the night and made history by becoming the first English fighter to hold OKTAGON gold.

Elsewhere on the card, Karlos Vemola defends his light-heavyweight title against Samuel ‘Pirat’ Kristofic in the main event, whilst heavy-handed Ammari Diedrick returns to face Karol Skrzypek after an emphatic knockout of Daniel Hromek in Birmingham last time out.