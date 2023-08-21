Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club raises money for Leighton Linslade Helpers
Earlier this year Leighton Linslade Helpers, a charity group offering support to the local community approached Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club to see if they could assist with their fundraising for the year.
By Paul StenningContributor
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:55 BST
The club agreed to donate a percentage of the income from the race they held in June, and this week club chairman Nigel Dixon proudly presented the charity with a cheque for £250.
To find out more about the charity, and the support they offer have a look at their website, www.leightonlinsladehelpers.org.uk.
If you're interested in trying canoeing or kayaking, details of the year's remaining courses can be found on their website, www.lbcc.org.uk