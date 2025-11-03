Chaplains Corner: Finding hope amidst hurt

Find freedom, peace, hope through prayer

How can you keep hope alive when you've been wounded, when someone has hurt you? Few emotions are as poisonous as resentment. It eats away at us when we believe someone else receives better treatment than we do, or when we are badly treated and we don’t get the support we feel we should from others.

One of Jesus' stories embodies the destructive power of resentment. In the parable of the prodigal son, found in Luke 15:11-32, a wayward brother returns home after squandering his inheritance. Instead of punishment or rejection, his father arranges a joyful celebration. His elder brother resents this and couldn't share in the happiness. He stood outside the party, bitter and isolated, unable to embrace the love and forgiveness shown to his younger brother. His focus on how unfairly he felt treated cost him his peace.

Another Bible story shows a radically different response. In 1 Samuel 1, Hannah was mocked and ridiculed year after year by a woman who had children when she didn’t. Every time she saw this woman she was reminded of the child she so desperately wanted. Many would become consumed with jealousy and bitterness; instead, Hannah poured out her hurt and pain directly to God. She directed her gaze to heaven and not at her problem.

Hannah’s honest expression of pain didn't turn God away; he listened. God gave her peace and changed her situation. She chose vulnerability in prayer and hope over the prison of resentment.

To find hope over resentment:

First, bring your emotions to God, be real with him. When you feel jealousy or unfairness follow Hannah's example. Try a prayer: 'Dear God, I feel hurt and envious, and I’m struggling. Help me release feelings of resentment and replace them with peace and hope. Amen.'

Second, take an active step today to break resentment. Pray for strength to forgive and for the humility to celebrate others’ blessings. Write a note of encouragement to someone or pray for someone who has hurt you. For more on hope, visit www.lifeofhope.online