COLUMN: Health Matters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anniversary - Not Celebrated!Residents have lost patience! NHS Integrated Care Board’s (ICB) promise, at Cedars School Public Meeting Spring 2023, “To listen, engage and respond positively to this community’s health needs for basic facilities and local services,” is not honoured, despite the LBO’s report in July ’23 of, “Healthcare facility in Leighton Buzzard move step closer as board vows it is “committed’ to meeting needs.”

Why are we waiting for an Outline Business Case? We know not - the ICB does not engage with requests for publication date. Lack of urgency and response is astounding! Does that reflect “commitment” or delivery from a solutions-driven public body?

The ICB’s statement to the LBO, 23rd July ‘24, around working to improve access and premises in Leighton Buzzard concludes, “We will continue to listen to the views of residents and partners as we work to deliver affordable and sustainable solutions to big increases in demand for services,” is derided by patients. However, Leighton Buzzard desperately needs sufficient, permanent, local, and future proof solutions, not hollow, bland phrases that cannot alleviate difficulties faced by patients and NHS staff teams, who deserve appropriate work bases and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Wake-up Action’ is called for. Our ‘Leighton Linslade Health Matters!’ campaign has launched and residents flock to sign the petition to ICB and Central Bedfordshire Council. It calls for additional GP Surgery and town-centre medical facility/minor injuries unit, accessible and future proof. Please sign at: The Chatty Café Tuesday mornings; Park Concerts Sunday afternoons; and at High Street venues e.g. Book, Happydashery, Pyman Jewellers, Black Lion - see Leighton Linslade Health Matters!’ Facebook Page for details.

Edith Griffith Chair of Leighton Linslade Health Provision Group

Residents are also coming together at Canal Festival, Market Stalls, and Information Sessions to find ways forward. More activities and protests are planned: summer competition for families can be found in above listed shops; September 6th Market Cross Torch-lit Vigil; public meetings…. The media will highlight our stories locally and nationally as we strive for improved healthcare premises, facilities, and local services. Let’s all get together and get involved for our town and our well-being!