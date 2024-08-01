COLUMN: Health Matters
Why are we waiting for an Outline Business Case? We know not - the ICB does not engage with requests for publication date. Lack of urgency and response is astounding! Does that reflect “commitment” or delivery from a solutions-driven public body?
The ICB’s statement to the LBO, 23rd July ‘24, around working to improve access and premises in Leighton Buzzard concludes, “We will continue to listen to the views of residents and partners as we work to deliver affordable and sustainable solutions to big increases in demand for services,” is derided by patients. However, Leighton Buzzard desperately needs sufficient, permanent, local, and future proof solutions, not hollow, bland phrases that cannot alleviate difficulties faced by patients and NHS staff teams, who deserve appropriate work bases and conditions.
‘Wake-up Action’ is called for. Our ‘Leighton Linslade Health Matters!’ campaign has launched and residents flock to sign the petition to ICB and Central Bedfordshire Council. It calls for additional GP Surgery and town-centre medical facility/minor injuries unit, accessible and future proof. Please sign at: The Chatty Café Tuesday mornings; Park Concerts Sunday afternoons; and at High Street venues e.g. Book, Happydashery, Pyman Jewellers, Black Lion - see Leighton Linslade Health Matters!’ Facebook Page for details.
Residents are also coming together at Canal Festival, Market Stalls, and Information Sessions to find ways forward. More activities and protests are planned: summer competition for families can be found in above listed shops; September 6th Market Cross Torch-lit Vigil; public meetings…. The media will highlight our stories locally and nationally as we strive for improved healthcare premises, facilities, and local services. Let’s all get together and get involved for our town and our well-being!
