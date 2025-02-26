COLUMN: Health Matters

Having waited from April 2024 until November 2024 to receive the Outline Business Case (OBC). The Health Campaign have since put numerous freedoms of information (FOI) requests into BLMK Integrated Care Board (ICB) for data, so we can fully understand how they allocate health services required by age, gender and location. This data has started to arrive, and we will be looking at it closely to ensure that the needs and demand are met either from phase 1 or to be implemented/included in phase 2.

However, we do have some good news! Although not one of the options provided in the long awaited OBC; the BLMK ICB have found a funding stream that will allow them to reconfigure rooms at the Bassett Road Clinic. This will provide an additional seven clinical rooms for Leighton Linslade Health Connections (PCN) to use and provide various additional services and appointments for patients from all three surgeries.

Nicky Barnes, BLMK ICB Estates has informed us that the old reception room has already been made into a clinical room, and work will commence shortly on the other six rooms with the intention of them being operational by the end of June 25.

So, what does this mean for the patients of Leighton Buzzard? It means that as a Phase One for improved/additional services, we gain seven clinical rooms at no cost to the residents and nor will there be the need to sell the land at Vandyke Road. Potential funds from the land at Vandyke Road are safe for use at a later date.

David Messum Chair of Leighton Linslade Health Provision

It’s encouraging to have these additional rooms; however, it does come with its own set of issues. Such as badly marked disabled parking, non-existent parking on an already busy road, a school entrance nearby, narrow road and footpaths and no public transport that goes down to or past the clinic. In response to our concerns, Nicky Barnes and Cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay have agreed to pursue this with Central Bedfordshire Council Highways.

Please let us know your thoughts on this latest development by emailing us at [email protected] or by joining our Facebook page Leighton Linslade Health Matters and posting on there. We would also love to hear from you if you would like to become more involved in the Health Campaign or can offer help in any way.