Fan the flames of support for our firefighters, urges MP
The initiative, which turns preloved items into cash for charity, saw Alex Mayer MP join the 999 responders to drop off her own donation and shine a spotlight on the campaign.
The charity gets £120 for every tonne donated to the fire station’s clothing bank.
These contributions help fund crucial health and wellbeing support for the UK’s fire services community, providing tailored mental, physical, and social care for firefighters and their families.
While touring the fire station with Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson and Station Commander Keith Irvine, Ms. Mayer praised the firefighters’ dedication, saying: “Our local firefighters are always there when the heat is on, and this campaign is a fantastic way for us to show our gratitude.
“After Christmas its always a good time for a clear out. Maybe you’re blazing a trail with new shoes, so it’s time to recycle the old ones, or perhaps you’ve got a top that’s lost its spark: this is your chance to bag them up and bank them for a good cause. Not only are you supporting the heroes in our fire services, but you’re also promoting sustainability.”
Residents can drop off donations at the clothing bin outside Leighton Buzzard Fire Station on Lake Street. Items accepted include adult and children’s clothing, socks, coats, underwear, paired shoes and handbags.