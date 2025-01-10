GP Matters: Changes will make system for appointments more efficient

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

By Dr Santiago Dargallo, Leighton Road Surgery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are delighted to start 2025 by sharing some positive news about changes to our appointment system.

From February 17, Leighton Road Surgery will be providing an improved digital service for patients that will enable our team to quickly understand your needs and make sure you receive prompt help or advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 7.30am-4.30pm, Monday to Friday, patients will be able to complete an eConsult form on the website. This live form will be used to assess what support you need. A doctor will review the form and contact you with an appointment or to share details of the right service for your needs.

From February 17, Leighton Road Surgery will be providing an improved digital service for patients

This service is for anything medical and should be used by all patients, apart from those who receive routine annual reviews for conditions including asthma and diabetes.

This will be our main contact for patients and will hopefully reduce the traditional 8am phone system logjam of patients calling for same-day appointments. It will also hopefully provide a more convenient option for others who choose to queue outside the practice from 7.30am to request an appointment in person.

You will also be able to use eConsult between 7.30am-6.30pm, Monday to Friday for administrative and prescription queries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This change will save time for patients and the practice team, providing a more efficient and effective process for providing care. We also appreciate that not every patient uses the internet. Any patients who don’t feel comfortable accessing the website, or those without internet access, can call our friendly reception team who will complete the digital form on their behalf.

Dr Santiago Dargallo, Leighton Road Surgery

We will be promoting the new service within the practice and through social media.

The same process has been successfully introduced at Bassett Road Surgery, which is the same practice size as Leighton Road Surgery. We believe the change will have a positive impact for you and for our team.