Honouring volunteers and boosting support with new funding

Cllr Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council

Earlier this month, in the company of Cllr Mark Smith, Deputy Leader of the council, we helped bring together more than 40 local charitable and voluntary organisations, during Volunteers’ Week.

I am eager we use this important opportunity to champion the role of volunteers and the vital work they do to help make our communities what they are and to understand even better, the needs and requirements of these organisations.

There is always more we can do to better support each other, and the public, and ensure the voluntary sector remains resilient during a time of rising demand.

Volunteers are integral to much of the work the Council does, over a thousand people volunteer in many different ways, such as in our libraries, keeping our countryside accessible, or in community emergency response teams. There are many voluntary groups and charities in our area, and small or large, each plays an important role in making Central Bedfordshire a better, supportive, greener, cleaner, more active, inclusive place.

The voluntary sector is an integral part of our society, but it’s not just charities and volunteers who can give back. We’ve been working to ensure we ask companies that do work for the council consider how they can contribute to our communities beyond the delivery of the contract. This is already proving successful with suppliers providing new apprenticeships opportunities, supporting local charities or causes and tree planting.

In support of our voluntary and community groups, the council has opened another round of funding for voluntary, community and social enterprise groups, and town and parish councils to apply. The initiative aims to improve or provide new community spaces and facilities, with grants available up to £25,000.

The funding can be used for all sorts of things, such as buildings, equipment or green spaces, and to increase resilience to natural hazards, such as flooding.

Find out more about the funding and how to apply on the council website https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/ukspf-grant