LB First: A real revival for our town centres?

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First Chairman

Monthly column by LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has just announced extra funding for more than 330 communities across the UK to boost struggling high streets. Under its Pride in Place programme, the government also wants to encourage councils to block "fake" barbers, betting and vape shops, as well as giving communities more help to save pubs and libraries from closure.

Spending would only be approved if community groups, local organisations and social clubs have been involved in deciding how the money will be spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the money, councils in England and Wales will be encouraged to use powers to buy up assets and eyesores such as boarded up shops, derelict abandoned businesses, allowing them to be used for projects such as local start ups. Disused department stores and empty office blocks could be repurposed into new health centres or housing the government has suggested. Communities already have a "right to buy" making it simpler for them to acquire local assets such as village shops, pubs and children centres.

Under it's devolution bill, currently going through Parliament, the government is doubling the amount of time local groups have to make a purchase from 6 months to 12. It also wants to include sports grounds in the list of assets covered by the new community "right to buy".

Cathy Parker, professor of place and management at Manchester Metropolitan University, who was the research lead on the high streets task force launched in 2019 said, "The horse has bolted in terms of high streets trying to compete with out of town retail parks. Town centres have to invent themselves into things that matter to people, that they can't get online or out of town."

She continued "The government's plan has real potential. You need leadership to come directly from the town." Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said "When people step out of their front doors, they know their communities are struggling. They see shuttered pubs, fading high streets and their local area’s in decline. The government is putting power into their hands so local people decide how best to restore pride in their neighbourhoods."

Could this be the beginning of a revival for our town centres, with community involvement? For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273 and LB First Facebook page