LB First: Green Shoots or A Cold Headwind

By Gennaro Borrelli
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 00:25 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Monthly column by LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium said: "Shopper footfall received a welcome boost in January following a disappointing festive period.

"Store visits increased substantially in the first week of the month as many consumers hit the January sales in their local community. Improved shopper traffic is welcome news for high streets following a particularly difficult 'Golden Quarter' to end 2024, and low consumer sentiment to start the year.

"Retailers want to invest more in stores and staff to enhance the shopping experience for customers and help to grow the economy, but a swathe of additional costs from April, such as energy and water, could lead to job losses and higher prices. To drive growth in communities across the country, the government must ensure costs are limited in other areas, such as ensuring that business rates reform leaves no shop paying more than they currently do."

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First Chairman

So some good news but caution as well for what could be a bumpy few months ahead.

And whilst there seems to be some activity happening in some of the empty shops in the High Street which will be good for our town centre, having more things to enhance people's experience when visiting the town centre is increasingly more important.

This is why supporting South Side Studio's idea of repurposing Westlands and the Day Centre for community focused activities and projects is so crucial. This could be a great solution in the short to medium term whilst deciding what CBC is going to do with the land South of the High Street. It would boost footfall and help the local economy whilst saving Central Beds Council £500,000 in demolition costs, a no brainer at a time when CBC are struggling with their finances.

For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273 and LB First Facebook page.

