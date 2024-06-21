LB First: Independents Day is a chance to promote local businesses in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are two important dates coming up next week! The first being the General Election on Thursday, July 4 where I hope many people will turn out to vote.

Given the recent 80th anniversary of D-Day we mustn't forget the huge sacrifice made so that we can live in a free society and have the democratic right to vote whilst millions of people around the world continue the struggle for the same freedoms and rights.

The second important date is next Saturday, July 6 when we will be once again celebrating this year's 'Independents Day' in Leighton Buzzard High Street.

This is a national campaign that celebrates the huge number of small, independent businesses across the whole of the UK from artisans, market traders, shopkeepers, publicans, café owners, restauratuers and many more in every sector of our economy, playing an important role both locally and nationally.

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First chairman.

Luckily Leighton Buzzard has a high percentage of independent businesses, particularly in the town centre and on July 6 there will be some extra stalls alongside our regular charter market where some of our local small independent businesses will be looking forward to sharing with you what their wonderful businesses have to offer.

There will also be some live music helping to create a relaxed vibe and happy atmosphere while you wander through our town centre. You'll be amazed at the variety of products and services that can be found locally, many offering bespoke and unique goods with excellent service at competitive prices, and by shopping locally you will be supporting our traditional market town, making our local economy stronger, sustaining local people in local jobs by recirculating your money in the local area. So next week we can all do our little bit, which together can make a big difference.