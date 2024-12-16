Letter: Breakfast Club surprise for Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL

The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL hosted its final Breakfast Club of 2024, at The RBL Social Club.

Everytime I drop an article into the LBO......it brings me joy as I'm always talking about the amazing support and community spirit here in Leighton-Linslade. Today is no different.

Here at the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL it's been a busy festive weekend.

It all kicked off with Breakfast Club, followed by The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL Christmas Concert and finally the band supported The Town Mayor's Christmas Concert.

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL performing

So, as ever THANK YOU, your support has been amazing, not just this weekend but throughout the year.

On Saturday 14th December, we held our final Breakfast Club of 2024. We were joined by members of The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL. Whilst Veterans, friends and supporters from the Community "tucked in" to a hearty breakfast, The Band played a selection of Traditional Christmas tunes. A gesture that was appreciated by all in attendance. We did ensure The Band had been well fed before they played. It should be noted that whilst half The Band were with us in the RBL Social Club, the other half of The Band were doing exactly the same thing over in Bletchley.

Throughout the Year, The Breakfast Club has been held at The RBL Social Club in West Street. We'd like to thank The Club......But particular thanks must go to Natalie Duncum (Nee Skelton) who has hosted the group throughout the year with support from Suzie Hoy and Brian Duncum. Thank You one and all.

Yesterday the Breakfast Club was joined by well known Community figure; Graham Munt.

The great "War Truck" Leader of The Truck Convoy.

Graham is often seen in and around Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, many of you will know him for being associated with The Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy. Graham started the Convoy back in 2015 with approx 32 trucks.......

Each year the Convoy has grown and this year (2024) there were over 230 trucks. Over the years Graham and his Team have supported many charities, including: Help for Heros "H4H", The Royal British Legion, Air Ambulance and Tommy's little Soldier's to name a few. Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for all of these worthy causes.

This year Graham had been following the work of The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL. He decided that the Truck Convoy would like to support the RBL and in particular The Breakfast Club. Graham chose to present a cheque to Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke to cover the cost of this month's Breakfast Club. The Branch are very grateful to Graham for this generous donation.

Plans are already well underway for the 2025 Truck Convoy. More than 250 Trucks are expected to set off from The Herts Showground, heading through Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard on Saturday 14th June 2025. The Convoy will then spend the weekend at Billington Showground. As ever they will be led by "The War Truck"

Graham Munt (3rd L) with Stuart Clarke (2nd L) and some of our Breakfast Club Veterans.

Thanks to Graham and good luck in 2025.

So our final Thank You is to YOU, our local Community who have come along and sat with Our Veterans each month and enjoyed a breakfast and Social gathering.

We look forward to seeing you all for more of the same in the New Year.