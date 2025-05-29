Mayor's Message by Cllr David Bligh

VE 80 beacon Lighting

This time last year I would have expected this to be my last Mayor’s column.

However, at the Leighton Linslade Town Council’s AGM, held on the 19th of May, I was re-elected mayor for 2025/26. Cllr James Emm, who has been a brilliant Deputy Mayor over the last year, was also re-elected. Also, at the AGM, James and I presented awards to our Rising Stars, organised by Tactic, with many very proud recipients and parents in attendance.

At the AGM, I also pledged to help increase healthcare provision in Leighton-Linslade, as soon as possible, through the Health Matters! campaign and to establish a permanent memorial to those whose WWII contribution at Q Central, secretly based in our town and closely aligned with the much better known Bletchley Park, helped to successfully end that War in both Europe and the Far East. Delivery of both are long overdue – the first will help improve the everyday lives of our residents and the second will bring recognition of the vital work of over 2000 people in helping to save countless lives.

This brings me to the celebration of the 80th Anniversary of Victory In Europe (VE) Day on May 8. The official events in Leighton Linslade, solemnly orchestrated by members of our local Branch of the Royal British Legion consisted of wreath-laying at Linslade War Memorial by the Legion, our local MP and myself and was attended by veterans of WWII and students from Linslade Middle and Cedars Schools followed by a very small ceremony at the War memorial outside All Saints Church. Both events were presided over by the Prebendary Vicar of All Saints, David MacGeoch. Many residents attended the bell-ringing, concert and beacon lighting held that evening in Parsons Close Recreation Ground, organised by your Town Council and the Legion.

Town Mayor Cllr David Bligh, 2025-26

As Ambassador for our town, I attended the outgoing Mayor of Luton’s Service of Thanksgiving.

Other notable local events this past month were the May Day Fayre, fantastically organised and presented by Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club, as always – but even better than ever this year. My last fundraising event for 2024 / 25 was held at the Number One Kitchen in support of Hospice at Home Volunteers and, while a smaller affair than some of my events this year, was very successful – thank you to all those who supported it and to the restaurant staff.

Overall, during the last Mayoral year, we have raised about £10,000 for my chosen good causes – full details of this can be found on the Town Council’s website. As well as thanking everyone who provide all the great work that you do for many people in our community, or made a contribution to this total, I would particularly like to thank Town Council staff, Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club, the Leighton-Linslade Branch of the Royal British Legion, Leighton Park Rangers FC and the Vicars of Leighton-Linslade’s Parish Churches for all your help, advice and support.

Now we start again!

Notes for your calendars in June – Pride on Saturday, 7 June and The Big Lunch on Sunday, 8 June, both in the High Street. Also Music in the Park concerts start on Sunday 1 June and run through to September.

Not a Town Council organised event, but please visit the Volunteer Fair at All Saints Church on Saturday 14 June if you can.