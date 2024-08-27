Write Away Column: The power of sport to inspire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether you followed it or not, this summer has been brilliant for sport, both from here and further afield, namely the Olympics and the Paralympics.

It’s been difficult to ignore as it takes over the TV schedules, but also that goes to show just how much power sport has, even to those of us who wouldn’t normally bother.

You’re caught up in the excitement of it all, getting behind your home team, especially those who come from our local area.

So many of us were glued to the coverage, watching some sports we may not have been interested in before, cheering along with the crowds as our number of medals grew.

This week's column looks at the power of sport.

Every four years that these events come round are momentous, even more so back in 2012 when the UK hosted. But many people still made the trip to Paris to watch events if they could. And its not just to watch, but also compete.

I can only imagine just how much inspiration both the Olympics and perhaps even more so, the Paralympics, give to people spurring them on to become the best in their sport, or believe that they can reach that goal, whatever their background, race or disability.

The next generation of sports men and women are just waiting in the wings as some of the now well-known names step away from their sport. And that’s what’s so special about this event in particular, that there are so many areas that people can compete in, with more being added each time.

Another reason, it brings in such a big audience that other events such as Wimbledon or large football and rugby tournaments don’t. There is something for anyone and everyone, and that’s such a powerful message. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.

Olympians do more than just inspire the next generation of athletes, they spur on all of us mere mortals to be more active in our own lives, showing us that we can achieve even the hardest things.

So as the Paralympics continues, I’ll be following, excited to see how our team does.

Sport can bring us together and really show us the true meaning of equality. I’m in, are you?