14 road closures to avoid in Central Bedfordshire this week with delays up to 30 mins

The weekly roundup of closures on the National Highways network

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 11:28 am

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• A1, from 9pm June 27 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton back to back lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm June 24 to 4am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Astwick to Biggleswade South - lane closure with switching for horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway.

Road Ahead Closed: National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton to Eaton Socon, carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of Mott Macdonald.

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am August 19, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, between Little Brickhill, junction and Bletcham Way junction. Works under carriageway; closure on behalf of Winvic.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - Various Lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm July 11 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade North to Langford lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm July 11 to 5am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A eastern roundabout to A5 Thorn Road roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Waterman Aspen.

• A1081, from 10pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 hard shoulder closure and lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm July 15 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Flying Fox Roundabout, two-way signals for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 19 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 - lane closure on behalf of Ringway.

• A428, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, between Barford Road B1043 and B1428. Diversion; works on behalf of ECL.

• A1, from 9pm July 23 to 5am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton Hut to Wyboston carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structure; works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A1, from 8am July 25 to 6pm July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, between, junction 10 and Edworth junction. 24 hour diversion route; works on behalf of CBC.

