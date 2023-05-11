35 pairs of tickets up for grabs in Golden Ticket Giveaway with Bedford Park Concerts

Love Bedford has joined forces with Bedford Park Concerts for this year’s Golden Ticket Giveaway to gift 35 lucky people priceless pairs of tickets to SOLD OUT concerts... including Sting, George Ezra and many more.

Some of the ticket prizes even include VIP access to The Garden. This year’s concert series includes: The Jacksons and Sister Sledge, Sting, West End Proms, Scooter, George Ezra and Ministry of Sound Classical.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To be in with a chance of winning, all visitors have to do is visit Bedford town centre over the weekend from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14. Golden Tickets will be given out during pre-planned time slots with selected town centre businesses across all three days and nights.

Visit Bedford town centre to be in with a chance of winning music concert tickets

Visitors to the town centre should simply look out for posters in the windows of participating businesses and follow Love Bedford on social media.

Businesses will be gifting their pair of golden tickets to a lucky person at random during their pre-specified time window over the weekend and only the business owners will know when that’s going to be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will a golden envelope be under a seat at the theatre? Will a lucky visitor receive a serving of George Ezra tickets with their pints at the pub? Will someone’s steak dinner come with a side order of Sting tickets? Who knows?

Cuffe & Taylor, the event organisers, said: “We are thrilled to be offering an array of tickets for this exciting Golden Ticket Giveaway with so many of Bedford’s businesses this weekend.

"Best of luck and we look forward to welcoming the winners to our exceptional line-up this summer.”

Love Bedford marketing manager, Annalie Maher, said: “We can’t wait to surprise visitors to Bedford (18+) with some incredible ‘money can’t buy prizes’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Winners will be popping up on social media all weekend, so everyone should keep their eyes peeled and make sure they come into town this weekend to be in with a chance of winning.”