The North Street almshouses

The Wilkes Alms Charity has a one bedroom almshouse available for Leighton Buzzard residents in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eligibility requirements for the almshouse are that individuals must be in need by reason of age, financial or other hardship.

Individuals who reside within Leighton Buzzard are given preference, with the deadline for applications for the property listed as October 1.

All sites are no smoking and pets are not permitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expressions of interest can be made by emailing the charity’s estates officer at [email protected].

Formal application is through an application form, although the submission of an application form does not guarantee an interview.

The Wilkes Alms Charity was formerly known as The Leighton Buzzard United and Almshouse Charity, and dates back to around 1630.

It owns and operates 16 almshouses in central Leighton Buzzard, which are located in both North Street and Church Street.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.