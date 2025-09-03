Almshouse available for Leighton Buzzard resident in need
Eligibility requirements for the almshouse are that individuals must be in need by reason of age, financial or other hardship.
Individuals who reside within Leighton Buzzard are given preference, with the deadline for applications for the property listed as October 1.
All sites are no smoking and pets are not permitted.
Expressions of interest can be made by emailing the charity’s estates officer at [email protected].
Formal application is through an application form, although the submission of an application form does not guarantee an interview.
The Wilkes Alms Charity was formerly known as The Leighton Buzzard United and Almshouse Charity, and dates back to around 1630.
It owns and operates 16 almshouses in central Leighton Buzzard, which are located in both North Street and Church Street.