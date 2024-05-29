An Oompah band, street performers and culinary delights as Big Lunch returns to Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Big Lunch is returning to Leighton Buzzard High Street this weekend to "celebrate the rich tapestry of food and culture from around the world".

Residents are invited into the town centre this Sunday (June 2) from 11am until 4pm to enjoy "a diverse array of culinary delights", with food stalls boasting flavours from Ghana, Mexico, Lebanon, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Spain, Europe, and America.

There will also be live music from The Oomparty Band, who provide "a fresh and modern twist on the traditional oompah band", complete with “hilarious games”.

Oraganisers, Leighton-Linslade Town Council, said: "It’s not just about the food! Prepare to be entertained throughout the day with live performances from talented stage and street performers, creating the ultimate party atmosphere along the High Street.

The Big Lunch 2023. Images: Tony Margiocchi.

"As always, The Big Lunch is a free community event, welcoming all the residents of Leighton-Linslade to come together and enjoy the festivities. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible food vendors and performers whose passion and dedication make this event possible."

The Big Lunch was founded by the charity Eden Project Communities, and annual get-togethers will be held across the UK this weekend, "with millions of people coming together for friendship, food and fun".

The aim is to encourage friendlier, safer communities where people start to share more conversations, ideas, skills, resources, and friendship.

The council concluded: "Join us for another unforgettable celebration of food, culture, and community."