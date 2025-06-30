As Bedfordshire prepares for highest temperatures in the country, don't be surprised to see gritters

(Picture: Pixabay)

Yep, you read that right, don’t adjust your sets, people.

As Bedfordshire is predicted to be the hottest in the country – along with Greater London – the gritters will be out and about.

Central Beds Council is hoping by sending out the mighty vehicles – a common sight in the winter – it can limit surface damage to the roads as the tarmac begins to soften.

The fine layer of crushed stone should provide extra grip for vehicles too.

And what is today’s temperature prediction? Gird your loins – 31C (88F). Phew.