Mark Langley explaining his techniques for a calm and connected horse

Australian horse whisperer Mark Langley will be coming to Leighton Buzzard to share his techniques in a demonstration at Bury Farm Equestrian Park.

Mark Langley teaches people how to read and teach horses better – taking into account their mindset – and showing them how to change a horse’s thought.

Langley is one of Australia’s most respected horsemen well known throughout Australia, and internationally.

Now, Leighton Buzzard people will be able to watch him train in an educational evening demonstration, where he will show-case different training techniques on different horses throughout the night.Packed with horsemanship insights; training techniques explained; philosophy & psychology examined – this will be a fantastic evening for anyone interested in Mark's unique perception and skill with horsemanship that acknowledges how horses are feeling and thinking.

He said: “Everything we do with a horse can cause an increase in anxiety. Just taking it away from its paddock mate can cause anxiety. How they feel about us – and how connected they are to us – can make leaving their paddock mates easy. Understanding and addressing this anxiety is very important if we want a horse to feel good about what it is doing with us. There are ways that we can gain connection and reduce that anxiety.

"If horses carry less tension and have a calmer connection to us then finding the harmony and softness that we desire becomes a lot easier. People can get great results by addressing how horses are feeling and directing their thoughts rather than by just moving their body or adding more pressure.”

Langley uses techniques that change a horse’s mindset – bringing them into an emotional state that helps them to feel calmer, more confident and able to learn more.

He has trained many Australian wild horses and has a reputation for being able to work with very nervous horses – and has passed his knowledge on to hundreds of people every year.

This demonstration is part of a European tour which encompasses Germany, Finland and Sweden.

